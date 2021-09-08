Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 1.1% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 250.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 20.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $15,790,670 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

Shares of EQIX traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $877.81. 2,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $827.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $753.75.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

