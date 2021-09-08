Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 660 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $481.33. 1,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.23. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

