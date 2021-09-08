Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Head to Head Analysis

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Vapotherm alerts:

This table compares Vapotherm and Hill-Rom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $125.73 million 5.85 -$51.50 million ($1.99) -14.22 Hill-Rom $2.88 billion 3.47 $223.00 million $5.53 27.46

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than Vapotherm. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hill-Rom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vapotherm and Hill-Rom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hill-Rom 0 3 3 0 2.50

Vapotherm currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.28%. Hill-Rom has a consensus price target of $136.33, indicating a potential downside of 10.24%. Given Vapotherm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Hill-Rom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Hill-Rom shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Vapotherm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vapotherm has a beta of -1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -46.06% -48.01% -27.17% Hill-Rom 8.12% 21.74% 8.41%

Summary

Hill-Rom beats Vapotherm on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter. The company was founded by William F. Niland, Jun Cortez, and William Cirksena in 1998 and is headquartered in Exeter, NH.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions. The Front Line Care segment offers respiratory care products and sells medical diagnostic equipment and a diversified portfolio of devices. The Surgical Solutions segment supplies surgical products including tables, lights, pendants, positioning devices, various other surgical products and accessories. The company was founded by William A. Hillenbrand on August 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.