Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,210.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.0% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.