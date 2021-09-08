Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Holdings Raised by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 45.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $101.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.48 and a 1 year high of $103.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.84.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

