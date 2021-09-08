Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.49. 21,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,525. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.20.

