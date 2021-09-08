Uwem Ukpong Sells 10,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BKR traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,503,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -767.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

