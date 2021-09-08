USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

QUAL stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,551 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.72 and its 200-day moving average is $129.78.

