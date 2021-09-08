USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,516 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,924,000 after buying an additional 10,313,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,055,000 after buying an additional 738,620 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,407,000 after buying an additional 2,129,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after buying an additional 722,054 shares during the period. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust now owns 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,880,000 after buying an additional 750,010 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

ACWI traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $104.45. The company had a trading volume of 62,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,388. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.