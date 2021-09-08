USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of VB traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $224.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,679. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $229.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.39 and a 200-day moving average of $220.39.

