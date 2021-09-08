USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in USA Truck by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,449. The company has a market capitalization of $127.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.19. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

