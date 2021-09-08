US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,097 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.65.

Five9 stock opened at $172.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.59. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.37 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -243.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,928. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

