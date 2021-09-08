US Bancorp DE Has $1.63 Million Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,420 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 31.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 465.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,322 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 65.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMC opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $97.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

