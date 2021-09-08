US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRO stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

