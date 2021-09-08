US Bancorp DE Buys 1,357 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Summit Materials stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

