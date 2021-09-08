Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Trading 5.4% Higher

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.90 and last traded at C$13.75. 4,517,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 512% from the average session volume of 738,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.46.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.6345793 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Participation Company Profile (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

