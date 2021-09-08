Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $269.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.55.

UPST stock opened at $262.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.84. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $271.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 396,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $79,213,607.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock valued at $377,198,325. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

