Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $191.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

UPST has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.45.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $262.70 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $271.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day moving average of $128.84.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,853,966 shares of company stock valued at $377,198,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

