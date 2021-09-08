UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.40

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 2603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75.

In other news, CEO Avi S. Katz purchased 63,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $637,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter worth about $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter worth about $11,973,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter worth about $1,011,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter worth about $532,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

