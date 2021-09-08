Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Univest Financial posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Univest Financial by 107,887.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UVSP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.