University of Maryland Foundation Inc. Buys 29,106 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

University of Maryland Foundation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of University of Maryland Foundation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. University of Maryland Foundation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.73. 55,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.92. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.