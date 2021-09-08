Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $1,921,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.92.

UHS stock opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.47.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

