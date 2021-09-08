Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $4,453,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clive Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $4,154,749.76.

On Friday, July 2nd, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $3,539,631.27.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $136.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.22. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion and a PE ratio of -61.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

