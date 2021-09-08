UniMex Network (UMX) Price Reaches $0.93 on Major Exchanges

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and $198,623.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00059862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00129670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00179502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.84 or 0.07201385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,360.08 or 0.99902009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00891367 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,049,988 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

