UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $80.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $55.44 and last traded at $57.65, with a volume of 158218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.46.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PATH. KeyCorp upped their price target on UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $1,351,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $239,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $34,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $27,523,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $3,059,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

