UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $80.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target decreased by analysts at Cowen from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PATH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

PATH opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.13. UiPath has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $409,526,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $411,517,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

