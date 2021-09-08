UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13. UiPath has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Get UiPath alerts:

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Redstone started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.