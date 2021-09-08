UBS Group Initiates Coverage on McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.54.

MCFE stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McAfee will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in McAfee by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McAfee by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of McAfee by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 42,741 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

