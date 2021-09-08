Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Reaches $0.0652 on Top Exchanges

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $586,756.89 and $60,768.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00132767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00198836 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.10 or 0.07208298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,307.63 or 0.99787577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.55 or 0.00744619 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

