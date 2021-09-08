Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $239,153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $199,493,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 62,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,508,068. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,388 shares of company stock worth $5,221,208 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

