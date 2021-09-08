Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 126.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 35.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,224 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $136.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

