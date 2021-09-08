Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,879 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $125,270,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

