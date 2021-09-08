Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 41.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Cummins by 73.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $233.85 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.47.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

