TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Down 8.1% After Insider Selling

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) dropped 8.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $39.26 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 41,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,818,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

Specifically, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,118,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,615,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.