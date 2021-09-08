TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

TPVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 165,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 106,430 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 81,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 42,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

TPVG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,385. The firm has a market cap of $468.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

