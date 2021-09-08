Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Trevena alerts:

TRVN stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.43. Trevena has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.