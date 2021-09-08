TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Trading 0.7% Higher

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 18,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 6,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

About TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

