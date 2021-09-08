Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.68

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.68 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 100.45 ($1.31). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), with a volume of 38,413 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.44.

In other Transense Technologies news, insider Nigel Rogers acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £18,920 ($24,719.10).

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

