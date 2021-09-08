Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

NYSE:TT opened at $193.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $115.28 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

