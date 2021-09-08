Tranchess 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $30.10 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $61.46 million and $30.10 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00007836 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,080.86 or 1.00440514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00043507 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00066376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001559 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,095,967 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

