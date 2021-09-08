Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.