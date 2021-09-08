Tradition Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,231,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.69. The company has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.