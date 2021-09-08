Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $355,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after buying an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 18,495.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,596,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

