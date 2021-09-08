Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $168,000 in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,979 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.95 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

