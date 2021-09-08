Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $15,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,383,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 474,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after acquiring an additional 26,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.17. 18,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,759. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.