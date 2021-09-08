TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 176 ($2.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 198.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.97. TP ICAP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 307.80 ($4.02).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

