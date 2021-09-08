Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$44.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.31.

TOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.50 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James set a C$44.50 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

TSE:TOU traded up C$0.70 on Friday, hitting C$36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$15.36 and a one year high of C$37.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.76%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $723,973.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

