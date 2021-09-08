Totally plc (LON:TLY) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25

Totally plc (LON:TLY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON TLY opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.45. Totally has a twelve month low of GBX 16.35 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58). The company has a market capitalization of £68.34 million and a PE ratio of 185.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Totally in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

