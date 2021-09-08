Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Cap Achieves $68.78 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $68.78 million and $12.96 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $62.54 or 0.00134755 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00133514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00194598 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.72 or 0.07195974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,314.22 or 0.99791586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.21 or 0.00743819 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.