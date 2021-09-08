Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives $27.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

TORXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, May 24th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

TORXF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 34,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,400. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

